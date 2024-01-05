The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is finally out and Indian cricket team will open their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 05 in New York, followed by clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 09. India is drafted in Group A alongside Pakistan, hosts USA, Canada and Ireland. check out the full schedule for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on June 09 in New York.

Team India Schedule at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

📢 Announced! Take a look at #TeamIndia's group stage fixtures for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 👌👌 India will play all their group matches in the USA 🇺🇸#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zv1xrqr0VZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2024

