Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen watching the match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. Kaur was seen sitting with her friends and having a good time as Mumbai Indians took on Punjab Kings. Earlier this year, Harmanpreet Kaur guided Mumbai Indians to the inaugural Women's Premier League title. 'Kya Karu Bata?' Rohit Sharma Asks Shikhar Dhawan What to Do After Winning Toss Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Harmanpreet Kaur attends PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur in the stands. pic.twitter.com/IkHyj6PFMg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)