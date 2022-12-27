Yash Dhull, who had led India to U-19 World Cup glory earlier this year, is likely to be called up the senior team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in January 2023. Dhull, who was signed by Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has 363 runs in eight T20 innings at an impressive average of 72.60. Virat Kohli To Take Break From T20Is? Star Indian Batter Reportedly Makes Himself Unavailable for India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series.

Yash Dhull Likely to Get Senior Team Call-up:

