Stars participating in the Women's Premier League 2023 shared inspirational messages for women on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023. Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning said. "I think it is really important that young girls are able to dream big, chase their dreams. Don't be afraid, don't be timid. Go out there and get it." "Women should express themselves at every opportunity because everything is possible," shared Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team and Mumbai Indians. International Women's Day 2023 Quotes and Images: Wishes, SMS, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Send on March 8.

WPL Stars Share Message on International Women's Day 2023

