As Delhi Capitals reached UAE to take part in the second leg of IPL 2021, Coach Pravin Amre discussed how advantageous it'll be for the players to begin training much before the tournament actually begins. He also talked about Shreyas Iyer's comeback in the team and revealed that he's pretty much in shape after healing from his shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Amre also highlighted that they'll be starting to train from scratch without being complacent about the first leg of IPL 2021.

Have a Look at Coach Pravin Amre's Discussion About the IPL 2021:

🗣️ " It didn't look like he was missing anything... He was able to hit as long as anyone in the net session." 🔥@pravin__amre discusses @ShreyasIyer15's comeback, DC's training plans and the second phase of #IPL2021 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/rpDmDmkOH7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2021

