Chennai Super Kings batters were on fire as they powered the team to 210/7 in the first innings against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Thursday, March 1. Robin Uthappa scored a scintillating half-century, Shivam Dube smashed 49 runs and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches with 16* off eight balls as Chennai Super Kings dominated with the bat. Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu had contributions of 35 and 27 respectively.

