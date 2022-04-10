Delhi Capitals roared their way back to winning ways with an emphatic 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 10. With this win, Delhi snapped their losing streak. Kuldeep Yadav was Delhi's star with the ball as he snared four wickets against his former side. Despite KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's efforts, his side ended up 44 runs short and with their second loss in five games.

KKR ALL OUT, DC WIN 💙#KKRvDC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2022

