Dinesh Karthik (44*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Karthik came in at a time when RCB were under immense pressure but he and Ahmed ensured that Faf du Plessis and his side got over the line in a very entertaining encounter. Yuzvendra Chahal was one of Rajasthan Royals' best performers as he did well against his former side, ending with figures of 2/15 and running out Virat Kohli.

