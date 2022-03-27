Faf du Plessis struck a masterful 88 off just 57 balls while Dinesh Karthik provided late impetus with 32 off 14 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore powered their way to 205/2 in their first innings. This is also the first 200+ score in IPL 2022.

