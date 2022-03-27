Ishan Kishan scored 81 unbeaten runs as he powered Mumbai Indians to 177/5 in game 2 of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. For Rishabh Pant's side, it was Kuldeep Yadav, who made a memorable debut for his new franchise with three wickets for just 18 runs.

