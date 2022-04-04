Lucknow Super Giants clinched a hard-fought 12-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday, April 4. Chasing 170 to win, Avesh Khan starred with four wickets with Jason Holder applying the finishing touches with three as Lucknow clinched their second victory of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain winless with this result.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)