Rajasthan Royals, who qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs, travelled to Kolkata for the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans. However, on their way to Kolkata, RR's flight hit turbulence and players and staff apparently had a horrific experience. The franchise shared the in-flight video on social media but with reference to famous 'Land Kara De' meme.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)