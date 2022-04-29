Rajasthan Royals are set to special jerseys when they face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 30. The jerseys would have 'SW23' printed on the collars as a mark to the legendary spinner, who passed away last month. Warne was the first-ever IPL winning captain with him guiding the Rajasthan Royals to become inaugural champions in the competition.

See Pics:

