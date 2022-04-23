Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers breathed fire as they dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore for just 68 runs in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 23. T Natarajan was the best bowler for the 2016 champions as he snared three for just 10 runs. Marco Jansen also scalped three wickets. J Suchith and the fiery Umran Malik scalped one apiece. Suyash Prabhudessai was RCB's top scorer with 15 runs.

