Virat Kohli is upbeat and ready to kick off the new IPL season, which begins on March 26. Taking to Instagram, the RCB star batter shared a throwback picture of him celebrating an IPL century and wrote, "Not too long to go now."

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

