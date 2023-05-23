Darshan Nalkande has replaced Yash Dayal in the Gujarat Titans playing XI in Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have remained unchanged from their win over Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss in this match and would bowl first. How to Watch GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 Match.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

