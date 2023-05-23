Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Telugu channels. Meanwhile, the free live streaming of this game will be available on the JioCinema app and website. What Happens if GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 is Washed Out Due to Rain in Chennai? Who Qualifies for Final Gujarat Titans or Chennai Super Kings?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Telecast Details

The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable! @ChennaiIPL & @gujarat_titans battle it out in Qualifier 1 of #TATAIPL2023! 😎 Who's your team? 🏏 Tune-in to #GTvCSK at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5.30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/qFUu9zAJlI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 23, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Details

