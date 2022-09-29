India's Jasprit Bumrah and England's Jofra Archer have been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to injury concerns. However, the pace duo is likely to return to the field in the Indian Premier League 2023 where they both will represent Mumbai Indians. After this news surfaced, netizens went berserk and took to Twitter to share funny memes on Bumrah and Archer's 'expected return' to the IPL 2023.

Here are some funny memes on Jasprit Bumrah-Jofra Archer:

'Going to be Carnaage'

Both Bumrah and Archer is going to do their comeback in cricket through the great @mipaltan in IPL 2023... It's going to be crrnaaaggee !! pic.twitter.com/TSi4jYeylJ — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 29, 2022

'Both Coming to play in IPL 2023'

Bumrah and Archer both are coming to play Ipl 2023 for Mumbai Indians 😭🤣#bumrah pic.twitter.com/XChEVCjyz4 — ~ (@AjitMakwana_11) September 29, 2022

'Bumrah and Archer Arriving for IPL'

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer arriving for IPL 2023 opener: pic.twitter.com/Yqzu2LZOiX — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) September 29, 2022

'Bumrah-Archer Landing at Wankhede'

Bumrah and Archer landing at Wankhede on 29th March for IPL opener. pic.twitter.com/RWof04fAAe — viroot (@topgun_mav11) September 29, 2022

'Ambani visiting Bumrah and Archer'

Ambani visiting Bumrah and Archer in hospital 😭 pic.twitter.com/AWHL65A35j — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) September 29, 2022

