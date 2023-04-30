Harpreet Brar has been recalled to Punjab Kings' playing XI against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 30. The spinner will be useful and look to form a good partnership alongside Rahul Chahar on this dry Chennai pitch. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, are unchanged from their defeat to Rajasthan Royals.MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK will bat first in this match. IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

A look at the Playing XIs of the two sides 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FS5brqfoVq#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/FASlHnP7nw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

