With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 being just one day away, the cash-rich tournament is already doing enough to make the opening ceremony a grand event. Now, it has gone one step further as it announced that at the opening ceremony there will be a drone light show. The drones will showcase the images of the coveted trophy and the logos of the IPL teams, i.e. logos of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as both the teams will play the opening match against each other. Now with this, the sky is going to be lit up beautifully by the drones. Rohit Sharma Might Miss Few Games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Here's What Head Coach Mark Boucher Had to Say.

IPL Opening Ceremony Will Have a Drone Light Show

IPL opening ceremony will have a drone light show. pic.twitter.com/pUqNwFTKAr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2023

