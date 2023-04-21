Umran Malik has returned to the Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21. The fast bowler had been dropped from the team in the last game and has made a comeback as SRH aim to return to winning ways. Chennai Super Kings, who have won the toss and will bowl first, have named an unchanged XI from their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of CSK vs SRH Indian Premier League Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

