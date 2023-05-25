MS Dhoni is like a father figure to many in Chennai Super Kings. The CSK captain cares for his players, much like Matheesha Pathirana's sister Vishuka revealed. The CSK bowler and his family got clicked with Dhoni and his sister, while sharing the picture, wrote, "Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said “You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of."

Matheesha Pathirana's Sister Reveals MS Dhoni's Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishuka Pathirana (@vishuka_pathirana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)