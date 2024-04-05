While talking in an online interaction Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed how Virat Kohli is on and off the field. When asked 'How Virat is doing after a couple of months of break as he welcomed a newborn into his life?' Maxwell replied, "He's been brilliant coming back to the group, playing well and running around the field. He's like a kid on the field, it is funny to watch him bounce around." Virat Kohli is currently leading the orange cap charge. RCB has only been able to win a single match out of four as of now. Virat Kohli Punches Chair in Dressing Room As RCB Lose to LSG in IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

“He’s like a kid in the field - it’s so funny watching him bounce around - I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now & then cos he’s making me look bad!”@Gmaxi_32 loving the energy that @imVkohli is bringing after a break.#AroundTheWicket @ESPNAusNZ pic.twitter.com/3GBNQCBOLg— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)