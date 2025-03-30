Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The five-time champions suffered a close six-run defeat against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fighting half-century, but the rest of the batters failed to convert their start, as the five-time champions didn't chase down the 183-run target. After Chennai's poor performance, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Below are some of the reactions. Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings by Six Runs in IPL 2025; Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga Shine As 2008 Champions Register First Win of Season.

CSK Loss With Dhoni

Csk loss with a dhobi stinker pic.twitter.com/EBHQoBfYfl — ^_^ (@StillwithYou70) March 30, 2025

Hilarious!

MS Dhoni Overrated Player

Lol!

RR bashing CSK under Riyan parag 😂 — AKK (@akshayp82737868) March 30, 2025

Hated Person Right Now

Most H@ted Person By CSK Fans Ryt now 🫵😂 Thala / Dhoni Fans 🤣#CSKvsRRpic.twitter.com/70jY7LCGny — cinema and cricket (@HemanthSai56923) March 30, 2025

CSK and MI in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)