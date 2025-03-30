The Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals secured a thrilling victory by six runs against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai suffered back-to-back defeats, whereas the Rajasthan Royals secured their first victory in the IPL 2025 season. The five-time champions Chennai need to go back to the drawing board and fix all the gap holes which cost them the match. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan camp will be happy after this win over the Super Kings. Riyan Parag Turns Superman! Rajasthan Royals' Stand-In Captain Takes One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals posted a strong total of 182/9 in 20 overs. Left-handed batter Nitish Rana played a stunning knock of 81 runs off 36 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. Stand-in captain Riyan Parag played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 28 deliveries with the help of four boundaries. The rest of the batters failed to convert their start as Rajasthan went past the 180-run mark. For Chennai Super Kings, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets apiece. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each.

While chasing a competitive target of 183 runs, Chennai Super Kings started on a worse note. Super Kings lost their in-form opener Rachin Ravindra for a four-ball duck. Rachin Ravindra was removed by star speedster Jofra Archer. Rahul Tripathi played a fighting knock of 23 runs off 19 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed his class with the bat. Gaikwad played a superb knock of 63 runs off 44 deliveries, including seven fours and one six. Ravindra Jadeja (32*) and MS Dhoni (16) tried till the end, but they suffered a close defeat at the hands of the 2008 champions. Riyan Parag-Sara Ali Khan Memes Go Viral After Rajasthan Royals Captain Grabs One-Handed Blinder to Dismiss Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

With the ball, Veteran spinner Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his class. The ace spinner bagged a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell. Hasaranga's sensational spell helped the Rajasthan Royals secure their first win of the IPL 2025. It is to be noted that Rajasthan suffered two defeats earlier. Meanwhile, Chennai suffered back-to-back defeats in the IPL season 18.

