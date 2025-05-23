Mitchell Marsh and Shaun Marsh became the first pair of siblings to score IPL centuries after the Lucknow Super Giants star smashed a hundred against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on May 22. The 33-year-old scored his maiden IPL century and it came off 56 balls, helping Lucknow Super Giants post a match-winning score of 235/2. Mitchell Marsh finished with a score of 117 off just 64 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes and with this knock, he joined his brother Shaun Marsh as the only pair of brothers to score hundreds in the IPL. Shaun Marsh had scored a century while playing for Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) in the first edition of the IPL in 2008. 'Dandi Marsh' IPL 2025 Bhojpuri Commentary Makes Unique Reference as Mitchell Marsh Hits Rashid Khan for a Six During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh Makes History With Century vs GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

