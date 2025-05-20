Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch in IPL 2025, as was announced on Tuesday, May 20. These three players signed by the five-time champions will be available for them after Mumbai Indians' last league stage match (vs Punjab Kings on May 26) with Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch leaving for national duties. The IPL also announced that the replacement players will be available for Mumbai Indians from the playoffs, if they qualify. Will Jacks will join the England National Cricket Team for the ODI Series against West Indies National Cricket Team that will start on May 29. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch would link up with the South Africa National Cricket Team as they gear up to take on Australia National Cricket Team in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2024-25 final on June 11. IPL 2025: RCB Sign Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement for ICC WTC Final-Bound Lungi Ngidi, KKR Replace Rovman Powell With Shivam Shukla.

Mumbai Indians Sign Replacement Players in IPL 2025

