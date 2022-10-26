Ireland pulled off a massive upset in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-win over England by the DLS method, on Wednesday, October 26. The Irishmen batted first and were bowled out for just 157 runs. Their bowlers showed up in the second innings with a superb effort, having England reeling at 29/3 at one stage. However, just when it looked like Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone would save the day for them, the heavens opened up and England, were short by the DLS total by five runs. This eventually stayed as Ireland ended up beating England by five runs in this Group 1 encounter.

