On the occasion of Holi, the foreign cricketing stars who are playing for different franchises of WPL 2023, are enjoying their time in India. RCB cricketers like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight were specially spotted playing with the colours alongside local cricketers like Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Amidst this, Ellyse Perry posts her picture on twitter asking if the Holi colour is permanent. The Aussie star admitted that she washed her hair twice but the colour still lingers. Fans found the post extremely relatable and made it viral in no time. Holi 2023 Colour Removal Tips: How To Remove Holi Colours off Your Skin and Hair Naturally Without Damaging Them.

Ellyse Perry Has A Question

Heather Knight Has The Same Question

Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend… 🤨🤦🏼‍♀️ — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)