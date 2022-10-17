India and Australia are set for a collision in a warm-up game on Monday, October 17, ahead of their respective campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides would like to use this game to narrow down on a successful combination, that would help them start the main tournament well. The match, which is to be played in Brisbane and starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming details of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Warm-Up Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)