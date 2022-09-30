Pakistan will be facing England in the 6th T20I of the seven-match series on Friday, September 30. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PTV Sports will televise the match live on TV in Pakistan. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the Tapmad app.

Pakistan vs England 6th T20I match live on PTV Sports:

Pakistan vs England - T20I series 2022 September 20th to 2nd October 2022 Live on PTV Sports#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/MRcGNMxevg — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) September 12, 2022

