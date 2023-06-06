Rohit Sharma is said to be fine after suffering from an injury scare during training ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final. The Indian captain was hit on the thumb during a training session and had it bandaged as well. However, the Indian captain is fit and ready for the World Test Championship final. India and Australia face off in the WTC final with the coveted Test mace on the line. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins Pose With Test Mace Ahead of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update

Rohit Sharma I s fine. No injury scare. pic.twitter.com/5BM9mrJbxu — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) June 6, 2023

Rohit Sharma Injury Scare

Break- Rohit was hit in the left thumb. He comes out of the nets. Physio Kamalesh attends to him, seen applying a tape. After a while he puts on his gloves to go back into the nets but decides against. Could be precautionary. @debasissen @iabhijitdesh @RevSportz pic.twitter.com/P9nG66oHoM — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)