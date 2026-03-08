New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi captured the attention of cricket fans after a video of him becoming visibly emotional during the national anthem went viral. The moving footage circulated widely on social media just before Sunday's IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Born in Ludhiana, India, before relocating to New Zealand at age four, the 33-year-old’s reaction resonated deeply with viewers. Although Sodhi was not named in the playing XI for the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the clip highlighted his profound connection to both his birthplace and his adopted nation. Jofra Archer's Old Tweet 'Kiwis Match Fixing?' Goes Viral After New Zealand's Poor Bowling Performance in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Ish Sodhi Cries During National Anthem

Ish Sodhi crying during the New Zealand national anthem pic.twitter.com/MI0Le5LiHl — Shah (@Shahhoon1) March 8, 2026

