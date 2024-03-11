The next clash of the Indian Street Premier League will feature the Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers and will be played on Monday, March 11. The match will start at 05:00 PM IST at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels on TV. The Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app. Ketan Mhatre Heroics in Vain As Majhi Mumbai Defeat Chennai Singams by 21 Runs in ISPL 2024.

Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers

✌️mouth-watering clashes await as Bangalore Strikers look to open their account🆚Tigers of Kolkata



Falcon Risers Hyderabad later take on Srinagar ke Veer💥- who are you backing to take the 𝓦s?



Watch #Street2Stadium action LIVE in #ISPLT10 - 5:00 PM onwards on #SonyLIV🌟 pic.twitter.com/HY7AgEi8Pi— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 11, 2024

