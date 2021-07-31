Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket. The Sri Lankan seamer notified about his decision to the board and said, "I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players. It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country." Udana had also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020.

Just heard that Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket. Thank you Isuru for the years of untiring service. You can surely be proud of your achievements. Happy retired life. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 31, 2021

