Rivals India and Pakistan will face-off against each other at the World stage once again as ICC has announced the full schedule of T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia. India and Pakistan have been drawn in same group in the Super 12 round. Another highlight of the schedule is an encounter between Australia and England.

Check Full Schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here! All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan meet at the #T20WorldCup again at the MCG in October 👀 A look back at the previous meetings at the tournament 👇https://t.co/VT4cIwnDF6 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 21, 2022

