Former South African cricketer and one of the all-time greats of cricket, Jacques Kallis becomes father to baby girl today on April 19, 2023. Sharing the photo of the newborn and mother Charlene on his twitter handle, the former cricket wrote, "Introducing our beautiful baby girl, Chloé Grace Kallis, born this morning at 08:37. Our tiny little princess weighing in at 2.88kg already got Daddy wrapped around her little finger. Mom & baby doing well and Joshy is loving his little sister. Our hearts are exploding"!

Jacques Kallis and Wife Charlene Blessed With Baby Girl

