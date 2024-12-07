England national cricket team’s star batter Joe Root completed his half-century against the New Zealand national cricket team in the second inning of the second Test at the Basin Reserve Stadium. Banking on the great start the England middle-order batter completed his half-century in 76 balls. With this, Joe Root completed a ‘century’ of 50+ scores in the Test matches with 35 hundreds already under his belt. Also, he became the first England and only the fourth batter to score 50+ score for a hundred or more innings after Sachin Tendulkar, Rickey Ponting, and Jacques Kallis. Gus Atkinson Becomes First Bowler To Claim Hat-Trick At Wellington, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Joe Root Completes ‘Century’ of Fifty Plus Scores in Test Cricket

JOE ROOT HAS COMPLETED 100 FIFTY PLUS SCORES IN TEST CRICKET...!!!! 🐐#INDvAUS #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/DI7dyRhRIs — Cric_ zero (@NviiiJ25409) December 7, 2024

