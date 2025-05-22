England national cricket team star batter Joe Root has become the fifth player in the history of Test cricket to 13000 runs in the format. Joe Root achieved this glorious milestone after coming in to bat at no. 4 during the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham. Joe Root took 279 innings, in 153 Test matches, with an average of above 50, 36 centuries and 65 fifties to score 13000 runs. Before the English stalwart, only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid had reached the 13,000 Test runs mark in their career. He is the first England cricket team batter to reach the milestone. Zak Crawley Hits His Fifth Test Century, Completes 3000 Runs in Longest Format During ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025.

Joe Root Completes 13,000 Runs In Test Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)