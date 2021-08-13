First ball James Anderson bowled on day two of Lord's Test, he managed to pick a wicket. Ajinkya Rahane was caught in the first slip on the first ball he faced on day two. And interestingly, Anderson couldn't believe that he struck on the very first ball.

