Janith Liyanage took a splendid diving catch to dismiss Tanzid Hasan during the SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 in Colombo on Wednesday, July 2. This happened in the 18th over of the second innings when Tanzid Hasan, who was going strong on 61, took the attack to a tossed-up delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga and attempted to send it to the fence on the off-side. However, Janith Liyanage had other ideas. The ball was hit hard and it seemed that Janith Liyanage would not be able to get to it. But the Sri Lankan came up with a full-length dive and grabbed the ball with both hands to complete the unlikely catch. Tanzid Hasan's catch was part of a sensational collapse that the Bangladesh National Cricket Team had, where they ended up being bowled out for 167 after being reduced to 105/8 from being 100/1 at one stage! Sri Lanka won the match by 77 runs. Snake Spotted at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Fans Say ‘Naagin Derby for a Reason’ As Pic Goes Viral.

Watch Janith Liyanage's Catch to Dismiss Tanzid Hasan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)