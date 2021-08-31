When St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needed 94 runs off 60 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors, a hen entered the pitch and stopped the play mid-way in the ongoing CPL 2021. It was reminiscent to Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69 interrupting play between England and India during the second and third Test. Jarvo 69 first pretended to be an Indian fielder in the second Test and then as Indian batsman in the third Test. Meanwhile, CPL 2021 shared video of a hen that unknowingly invaded the pitch.

Check Out The Pitch Invader's Video Shared by CPL 2021:

