After invading the pitch during the second India vs England Test at Lord's, Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69 was back at Headingley on day three of the third Test. Jarvo 69, as his jersey number reads, this time disguised as an Indian batsman before being dragged out of the play area. Here’s How Pitch Invader 'Jarvo 69' Pretended to be an Indian Fielder During Lord’s Test vs England (Watch Full Video).

Watch Video

JARVO 69 IS BACK AND READY TO BAT. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OLr3r0P0SQ — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) August 27, 2021

Jarvo 69 Dragged Out

Disgusting treatment of India’s star player. @BMWjarvo Jarvo is a fan favourite. pic.twitter.com/xOhKTBYSnI — Max Booth (@MaxBooth123) August 27, 2021

