Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie lashed out at Green Shirt's current interim coach Aaqib Javed. The former Pakistan coach labelled Aaib Javed a 'clown.' Gillespie's remark came after Aaqib Javed cited the Pakistan men's team's struggles due to the frequent changes in their coaching and management during a press conference. In an Instagram story, Jason Gillespie alleged that Javed had attempted to undermine former Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten and him. It is to be noted that both Jason and Kirsten resigned from their coaching positions within a year of their appointments, citing disagreements with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials. Recently, host Pakistan was knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Aaqib Javed Set To Continue As Pakistan Cricket Team’s Head Coach for Tour of New Zealand After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Flop Show.

Jason Gillespie Makes Big Revelation About Aaqib Javed

Jason Gillespie's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/jasongillespie259)

