Jasprit Bumrah has been in scintillating form in the ongoing India vs England Test series. After a remarkable performance in the first Test, he has shined with the ball even in the second Test as he dismissed the likes of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes with each delivery bettering the last one. With it, he also achieved the feat of being the fastest Indian pacer by Tests played to scalp 150 Test wickets. Bumrah completed his 150 wickets in 34 Test matches and is now joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Anil Kumble and Erapalli Prasanna to achieve this feat. James Anderson Irked by Ravichandran Ashwin’s Antics at Non-Striker’s End During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Surfaces.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Complete 150 Wickets in Test Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah - 150 Test wickets in 34 Tests! Among Asian pacers, only Waqar Younis has done it in fewer Tests - 27!#IndvEng #IndvsEng#crickettwitter — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2024

No Indian Pacer Has Achieved the Feat Faster Than Jasprit Bumrah

Fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets! @Jaspritbumrah93 🙇‍♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 3, 2024

