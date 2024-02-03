Veteran England bowler James Anderson was spotted expressing dissent on Ravichandran Ashwin as he complained of the Indian all-rounder's attempt to distract him with his antics at the non-striker end when Anderson was bowling. The English quick was seen visibly frustrated and complaining to the umpire on Day 2 of the England vs India second Test at Visakhapatnam. India won the toss in the match and opted to bat first ending up with a score of 396 in the first innings. ‘Koi Bhi Garden Mein Ghumega…’ Rohit Sharma Heard Using Cuss Word During IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2024, Video Goes Viral.

James Anderson Irked by Ravichandran Ashwin’s Antics

