India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational yorker to United Arab Emirates (UAE) opener Alishan Sharafu for 22 runs during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the fourth over. Bumrah bowled a toe-crushing yorker, and the UAE opener failed to put bat behind the ball. India Finally End Their 15-Match-Long Toss-Losing Streak; Suryakumar Yadav Calls Right Against UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Fans React.

Jasprit Bumrah Castles Alishan Sharafu With Stunning Yorker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)