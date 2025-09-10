After losing 15 consecutive tosses in international cricket, India finally won a toss in the 16th attempt when T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav called it right during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Meanwhile, India registered an unwanted record after they lost five tosses from the IND vs ENG white-ball series earlier in the year, followed by the entire ICC Champions Trophy and even in the five-match Test series against England. After Suryakumar Yadav broke the jinx, netizens reacted on social media. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Remain Unsold: Absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam Affecting Ticket Sales?

India Finally Wins a Toss

🚨 INDIA FINALLY WIN A TOSS! 🚨 ◾ India win a toss after 16 internationals across formats! 🤯 ◾ Suryakumar Yadav calls it right at Dubai! 🫡 ◾ Big boost as they eye a strong start in the Asia Cup 25 cycle!#INDvUAE#AsiaCup2025 — Yogesh Goswami (@yogeshgoswami_) September 10, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Jinx

India finally win a toss after 15 straight losses! 🪙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eZkNTSjYw4 — Niranjan Kumar (@SinghNiranjan2) September 10, 2025

Netizen Reacts After India Win 16th International Toss

Told you India will win the 16th international toss after losing 15th in a row.#AsiaCuphttps://t.co/un6cR9wp8I — Archisman Mishra (@iamarchis16) September 10, 2025

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss After 15 Consecutive Toss Losses

Any individual Indian captain has won the Toss After consecutive 15 toss losses. Suryakumar Yadav ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aAQRD4ukBP — Ashu Kharwar (@AshuKharwa66211) September 10, 2025

‘Someone Call Guinness World Records’

Breaking News: India wins the toss! Someone call Guinness World Records. 🪙😂 #Cricket #AsiaCup2025 — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) September 10, 2025

