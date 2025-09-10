After losing 15 consecutive tosses in international cricket, India finally won a toss in the 16th attempt when T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav called it right during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Meanwhile, India registered an unwanted record after they lost five tosses from the IND vs ENG white-ball series earlier in the year, followed by the entire ICC Champions Trophy and even in the five-match Test series against England. After Suryakumar Yadav broke the jinx, netizens reacted on social media. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Remain Unsold: Absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam Affecting Ticket Sales?

