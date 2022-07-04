Indian stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah gave his side a much-needed breakthrough as he bowled out Zak Crawley on Day 4 in the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston. The visitors have set a target of 377 runs after getting restricted to 245/10 in the second innings. However, Bumrah fired a peach of a delivery to Zak Crawley to rattle the stumps to hand India a much needed wicket as English batters were scoring runs with ease.

Watch video:

WHAT. A. JAFFA. 🔥#TeamIndia needed something special to break this ominous opening partnership, and Bumrah delivered 🤩 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6TCIm8TY62 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 4, 2022

