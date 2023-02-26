Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the entirety of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 due to his injury taking longer to recover. He was ruled out for nearly a year of International cricket after he suffered a back stress injury previously and due to rushing him back to action, the injury relapsed and he was out again for a few months. Now report surfaces that his injury will now require more time ot recover and he is unlikely to participate in IPL 2023 for his franchise Mumbai Indians. He is highly doubtful even for the World Test Championship final as the ODI World Cup is approaching soon and the management would not want to risk him back in action rushed again.

Jasprit Bumrah Could Miss IPL 2023

Jasprit Bumrah could miss IPL 2023 and WTC Final as well. (Reported by Cricbuzz). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2023

